Study: Monoclonal Antibodies Reduce COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death Risk

September 21, 2021

(UPI) – Treatment with monoclonal antibodies reduced the need for hospital care in adults at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found. Just over 17% of high-risk Native Americans given the treatment based on laboratory-created antibodies, or immune proteins that fight off infections, within days of testing positive for the virus were admitted to the hospital, the data showed.  (Read Full Article)

