U.S. Stimulant Deaths Nearly Tripled in Four-Year Period, Mostly Because of Meth

(UPI) – Drug overdose deaths linked to illegal stimulants other than cocaine — mostly methamphetamine — nearly tripled between 2015 and 2019, an analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found. Nearly 15,500 overdose deaths were related to illegal stimulants in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available. That is a 180% increase from some 5,500 overdose deaths in 2015, the data showed. (Read Full Article)