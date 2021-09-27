Hospitals Say Cyberattacks Increase Death Rates and Delay Patient Care

(The Verge) – Almost a quarter of healthcare organizations that were hit with a ransomware attack in the last two years said they had increases in patient death rates in the aftermath, according to a new report sponsored by cybersecurity company Censinet. The finding adds to a growing pile of data showing that cyberattacks aren’t just causing financial or logistical problems — they could be major health risks, as well. (Read Full Article)