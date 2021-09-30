Telehealth Has Rapidly Expanded. But Companies Are Still Struggling to Reach Rural Populations

(STAT News) – Despite the wide-ranging expansion of telehealth in the past year, there is still a broad swath of the U.S. population it has largely failed to reach: the 57 million people in rural parts of the country. Even now, as employers rush to add virtual care to their benefits, many telehealth companies have avoided rural areas. Several acknowledged to STAT that most of their users remain in urban and suburban areas, and they’ve made far less progress than they’d like to in reaching rural patients. (Read Full Article)