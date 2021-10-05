Researchers Retract Preprint Study That Miscalculated Higher Heart Inflammation Risk for Moderna, Pfizer COVID Vaccines

(Fierce Pharma) – Scientists at The University of Ottawa Heart Institute have retracted the preprint study, which falsely calculated a 1 in 1,000 risk of heart inflammation for Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA COVID vaccines. The study authors have withdrawn the manuscript “because of a major error pertaining to the quoted incidence data,” the team said in a retraction statement on Sept. 24. (Read Full Article)