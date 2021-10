Taxpayers Funded Developments of COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

(Axios) – The antiviral pill that showed promising results against severe COVID-19 was originally developed at Emory University with $35 million of taxpayer grants. Why it matters: The federal government consequently owns rights to some of the molnupiravir’s patents, which could factor into future purchasing agreements with Merck, which sells the drug. (Read Full Article)