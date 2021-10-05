Vaccine Holdouts Embrace COVID Antibody Treatment, Mystifying Doctors

(Medscape) – Houston architect Lanson Jones is one of the 80 million Americans who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine, arguing the shots are experimental, were rushed to market, may cause side effects, and aren’t all fully approved by federal officials. But when he contracted COVID this month, he didn’t hesitate to seek treatment with monoclonal antibodies — a year-old, laboratory-created therapy no less experimental than the vaccines that is not fully approved by the FDA and can also cause rare side effects. (Read Full Article)