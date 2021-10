Israel Reports Very Few Myocarditis Cases After Pfizer Boosters

(Medscape) – Israel’s Health Ministry has identified fewer than 10 cases of heart inflammation following a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine among millions administered, according to recently released data. Israel began administering boosters to risk groups in July and by the end of August expanded its campaign to include anyone above the age of 12, five months or more after a second dose. (Read Full Article)