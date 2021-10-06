In Major Decision, WHO Recommends Broad Rollout of World’s First Malaria Vaccine

(STAT News) – The World Health Organization, acting on the advice of its scientific advisers, announced Wednesday that it would recommend a broad rollout of a much-needed malaria vaccine, saying pilot testing had shown that it was safe and could be effectively deployed in remote and rural settings. The decision, which was announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, marks a landmark moment in the fight against malaria, for which no other vaccines exist. (Read Full Article)