The Malaria Vaccine Could Be a Game-Changer for Global Development

(Axios) – The just-approved malaria vaccine could represent one of the biggest ever achievements in global development. Why it matters: Malaria kills more than 400,000 people a year, more than half of whom are under the age of 5, and it notably slows the pace of economic growth in the sub-Saharan countries most affected by the mosquito-borne disease. (Read Full Article)