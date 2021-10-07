Merck’s New COVID Pill: ‘Game-Changer’ or Just One More Tool?

(Medscape) – Soon after Merck announced on October 1 that it would ask federal regulators for emergency use authorization (EUA) for its auspicious new COVID-19 pill, the accolades began. Former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Scott Gottlieb, MD, told CNBC the drug was “a profound game-changer.” Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, MD, called the early data “impressive.” The World Health Organization termed it “certainly good news,” while saying it awaits more data. Merck, partnering with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on the investigational oral antiviral medicine molnupiravir, plans also to submit applications to regulatory agencies worldwide, hoping to deliver the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. (Read Full Article)