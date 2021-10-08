Report Links 20 Cases of Bacterial Infection to Unapproved Stem Cell Therapies

October 8, 2021

(UPI) – Twenty people who used umbilical cord blood-derived products marketed as stem cell therapies at clinics across the United States developed serious bacterial infections, a report published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found. Those with infections received Liveyon-branded products between August 2017 and September 2018 at clinics in Texas, Florida, California, Arizona, Kansas, Maine, Colorado and Massachusetts, the data showed. (Read Full Article)

