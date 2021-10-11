Fully Vaccinated and Had Covid-19? No Rush for a Booster Shot, Experts Say

October 11, 2021

(Wall Street Journal) – People who both had Covid-19 and are vaccinated don’t need to rush to get the boosters now rolling out across the U.S., health experts say. Millions of Americans who have received Pfizer Inc. PFE -0.92% and partner BioNTech SE’s BNTX -1.19% Covid-19 vaccine now qualify for an additional dose, under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of shots for seniors and certain at-risk adults. Some of those who qualify are people who have been infected with the disease, either before they were vaccinated or after. (Read Full Article)

