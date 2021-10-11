Global Plan Aims to Slash Meningitis Toll with Help of New Five-in-One Vaccine

(Science) – A new “global road map,” launched by WHO and many partners on 28 September, could help prevent such tragedies in the future. With the help of a new vaccine targeting five serotypes of N. meningitidis, including W, it aims to eliminate epidemics of bacterial meningitis, which kill an estimated 250,000 a year in Africa, by 2030. It would also step up the fight against sporadic cases and small clusters of the disease that occur around the world. Cases worldwide—now some 5 million per year—would be halved by 2030 and deaths reduced by 70%. (Read Full Article)