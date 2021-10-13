NIH Study: Moderna, Pfizer Shots Are Most Effective Covid Boosters

(Politico) – Covid-19 booster shots from Moderna or Pfizer showed signs they are more effective at protecting vaccinated adults than a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, according to preliminary results from a government-funded study. All of the participants in the National Institutes of Health study saw an antibody boost after receiving additional doses of the three vaccines. But people who originally received J&J benefited significantly more from a messenger RNA booster than a second J&J dose, according to the study. The increase in binding antibodies — one signal of an immune response — was greatest for those who initially were immunized with J&J’s shot but received one of the mRNA boosters. (Read Full Article)