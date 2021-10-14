A Drugmaker Backed by the Company That Owns Marlboro Cigarettes Plans to Launch the World’s First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

(Business Insider) – The world’s first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine could reach Canada’s drug regulator by the end of the year. Leading Japanese drugmaker Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma said Tuesday that Medicago, its Quebec-based subsidiary that developed the shot, would apply for Canadian approval by the end of 2021, the Financial Times reported. Marlboro cigarette brand manufacturer Philip Morris International part-owns Medicago, according to the Financial Times. (Read Full Article)