Confusion Clouds FDA’s Approach to E-Cigarettes

(Politico) – The Food and Drug Administration’s decision this week to authorize the sale of an electronic cigarette was a landmark for the vaping industry — but it may only deepen confusion about the sector’s future. More than a month after a court-ordered deadline to determine which e-cigs could stay on the market, FDA has yet to act on applications from some of the industry’s biggest players, including Juul. (Read Full Article)