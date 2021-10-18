FDA Panel Backs Second Shot for Those Who Got J&J Vaccine

(Medscape) – A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee on Friday voted 19-0 to authorize second doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to boost immunity. It was the second vote in as many days to back a change to a COVID vaccine timeline. In its vote, the committee said that boosters could be offered to people as young as age 18. However, it is not clear that everyone who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine needs to get a second dose. The same panel voted Thursday to recommend booster shots for the Moderna vaccine, but for a narrower group of people. (Read Full Article)