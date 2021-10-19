Anatomy of a Medical Device Recall: How Defective Products Can Slip Through an Outdated System

(MedTech Dive) – Medical device recalls require speed to ensure patient safety. But the system used to pull defective products with potential risk of serious injury or death is clunky and uncoordinated, and results at times in recalled devices being used by or implanted in patients. Reliance on paper communications and mail services to deliver recall notifications, limited use of device-specific identifiers and a lack of data reporting standardization results in a system that can take weeks for hospitals to learn about a manufacturer’s recall and months for patients to discover they’re using or have been implanted with a defective product. (Read Full Article)