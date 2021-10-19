COVID Reinfections Likely Within One or Two Years, Models Propose

(Nature) – People who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 can expect to become reinfected within one or two years, unless they take precautions such as getting vaccinated and wearing masks. That’s the prediction of modelling based on the genetic relationships between SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses. The findings also warn that people could be reinfected in just a few months if they are not vaccinated. “Immunity is relatively short-lived,” says study co-author Jeffrey Townsend, a bioinformatician at the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut. “You should still get vaccinated even if you got infected.” (Read Full Article)