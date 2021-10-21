Aduhelm Is Bombing

(Axios) – Biogen sold $300,000 worth of Aduhelm in the third quarter, well below Wall Street’s expectations, which prompted analysts at Raymond James to call the Alzheimer’s drug “potentially the worst drug launch of all time” amid Biogen’s “persistent hyperbole about the drug’s purported benefits.” The big picture: Aduhelm’s controversial approval and high price tag have shaped the market reaction. Health insurers are hesitant to cover Aduhelm until Medicare makes a decision next year, and doctors aren’t embracing the drug either. (Read Full Article)