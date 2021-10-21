Half Doses, Third Doses, Kids’ Doses: Covid Vaccine Delivery Goes Next-Level Difficult

(STAT News) – The U.S. Covid-19 vaccine rollout is about to get a lot more complicated. When the shots arrived late last year, the message from health officials was simple: Get vaccinated when you become eligible, and get whichever jab is offered to you. But with boosters becoming available for select groups of people, and a lower-dose shot for young children expected shortly, the campaign is moving from a simple set of instructions to more of a messy flow chart for people organizing and delivering the jabs. (Read Full Article)