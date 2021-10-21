Confusion, Seizures: People Hospitalized After Taking Veterinary Drug for COVID

(Medical Xpress) – It’s a drug that’s been supported by some conservative media figures, but taking ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19 might land you in the hospital, a new study warns. Interest in the drug surged last summer as the highly contagious Delta variant took over the United States. But instead of protecting against the virus, the use of a medicine typically reserved for horses and cattle has instead prompted a spike in calls to poison control centers across the country. (Read Full Article)