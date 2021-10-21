‘Driverless’ Tesla Crash in Texas Wasn’t Actually Driverless, NTSB Says

(The Verge) – Federal investigators quickly swooped in to determine the accuracy of the claim. NTSB, which investigates civilian transportation crashes, sent two officials to Texas to examine the crash, with a particular focus on “the vehicle’s operation and the post-crash fire.” Tesla also sent representatives from the company to inspect the crash. Almost immediately, the claim that no one was behind the wheel seemed to fall apart. Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that “data logs recovered so far” indicated that Autopilot was not engaged, nor had the vehicle owner purchased the company’s “Full Self-Driving” option that may have allowed the use of Autopilot on local roads. And the company’s own inspectors determined that the steering wheel was “deformed,” leading them to conclude there was someone in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash. (Read Full Article)