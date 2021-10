CDC Endorses J&J, Moderna Boosters for Nearly All Adults

(Medscape) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, has signed off on an advisory panel’s earlier unanimous vote to recommend boosters for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccines. The decision now means that millions of Americans are eligible to get a booster shot for either the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J COVID vaccines. (Read Full Article)