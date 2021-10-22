The World Is on Track with COVID Vaccines–Except for Poor Countries

(Axios) – The world as a whole is on track to meet the WHO’s goal of 70% of the global population vaccinated by mid-2022. But low-income countries are very much not, according to a new KFF analysis. Why it matters: Without some kind of intervention, people who live in low-income countries will keep dying long into the future as the virus keeps circulating, and the risk of dangerous new variants will rise. (Read Full Article)