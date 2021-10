Antidepressant Fluvoxamine Significantly Reduces Covid-19 Hospitalization

(Wall Street Journal) – A widely available antidepressant holds promise as a treatment for Covid-19, according to a new study. Covid-19 patients who received fluvoxamine were significantly less likely to require hospitalization than those who didn’t, in the largest clinical trial evaluating the antidepressant’s effect on Covid-19 to date. (Read Full Article)