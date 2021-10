Facebook Is Going Meta

(Wired) – From Wall Street to Main Street to Capitol Hill, everyone is mad at Facebook. The company has been under fire since a trove of leaked internal documents shed light on its struggles to prevent real-world harm, from political unrest to teen suicides. Everyone has something to say about Facebook, and almost none of it is good. So now Mark Zuckerberg would like you to talk about something else. (Read Full Article)