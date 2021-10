Is There a Plan B Weight Limit?

(Medical News Today) – Plan B contains the hormone levonorgestrel. According to trials, Plan B One-Step can prevent 84% of pregnancies after unprotected sex. The advocacy group Planned Parenthood recommends that people with a higher body weight consider other emergency contraception methods, such as the copper intrauterine device (IUD). Scientists suggest these are just as effective in all people, regardless of body weight. (Read Full Article)