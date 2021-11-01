COVID-19 Vaccines More Protective Than Past Infection, Study Shows

(Los Angeles Times) – Health officials on Friday offered more evidence that vaccinations provide better protection against COVID-19 than immunity from a prior infection. Unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who didn’t have a prior infection, researchers concluded in a new study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Read Full Article)