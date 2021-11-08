Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis Link Probed by Researchers

(Wall Street Journal) – Researchers aren’t certain why the messenger RNA vaccines, one from Pfizer Inc. PFE -0.58% and partner BioNTech SE BNTX 11.98% and the other from Moderna Inc., MRNA 3.24% are likely causing the inflammatory heart conditions myocarditis and pericarditis in a small number of cases. Some theories center on the type of spike protein that a person makes in response to the mRNA vaccines. The mRNA itself or other components of the vaccines, researchers say, could also be setting off certain inflammatory responses in some people. One new theory under examination: improper injections of the vaccine directly into a vein, which sends the vaccine to heart muscle. (Read Full Article)