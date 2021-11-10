Regeneron’s Antibody Drug Cut Risk of Covid-19 by 82%, Company Says

(Wall Street Journal) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN -1.04% said its monoclonal antibody drug continued to provide strong protection against Covid-19 infection for eight months, reducing the risk of contracting the disease by 81.6% compared with a placebo in a long-term study. Regeneron said on Monday that the data show the drug, called REGEN-COV, can provide long-lasting temporary immunity against Covid-19, which could make it an attractive option for people who don’t respond to vaccines because they have impaired immune systems. (Read Full Article)