Covid-Resistant People Inspire New Vaccine Tactic

(BBC) – Understanding how some people naturally resist Covid infection, despite clearly being exposed to the virus, could lead to better vaccines, say researchers. A team at University College London said some people had a degree of Covid-immunity before the pandemic started. This likely came from the body learning how to fight viruses that are related to the one which has swept the world. Upgrading vaccines to copy this protection, could make the jabs even more effective, the team said. (Read Full Article)