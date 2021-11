Largest Psilocybin Trial Finds the Psychedelic Is Effective in Treating Serious Depression

(STAT News) – Eagerly awaited results of the largest-ever study of psilocybin were announced Tuesday, with Compass Pathways revealing the psychedelic drug was highly efficacious as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression. Still, the company’s stock price dropped 16.4% by the close of trading, perhaps because of safety concerns among investors. (Read Full Article)