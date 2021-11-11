Biogen Says Aduhelm Lowers Levels of Second Protein Associated with Alzheimer’s

(Reuters) – Biogen Inc’s (BIIB.O) Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, approved by U.S. regulators last year for its ability to reduce amyloid brain plaques, also lowers levels of a second protein that accumulates in the brains of people with the disease, according to new data released by the company on Thursday. Biogen said its Phase III studies found that Aduhelm significantly lowered blood levels of an abnormal form of the protein tau – another target of experimental Alzheimer’s drugs – that forms toxic tangles of nerve fibers associated with the mind-wasting disease. (Read Full Article)