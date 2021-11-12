AstraZeneca Plans to Start Selling Covid-19 Vaccines at Profit

(Wall Street Journal) – AstraZeneca AZN -4.32% PLC said it would start pricing its Covid-19 vaccine to make it profitable, ending a period in which it had pledged to roll out the shots at cost during the pandemic. The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals giant said it would shift away from a nonprofit approach to the vaccine starting in 2022, signing new contracts that will allow it to make money off the shot. The company expects some earnings contribution from new orders in the fourth quarter of this year. The company said the shot generated $1.05 billion in revenue in the third quarter. (Read Full Article)