Doctor in Ivermectin Lawsuit Resigns from Houston Hospital Following Supsension

(Dallas Morning News) – The doctor involved in a lawsuit over ivermectin treatments for a Fort Worth coronavirus patient has resigned from a Houston hospital after the hospital suspended her last week. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a private-practice ear, nose and throat doctor who had provisional privileges to practice at Houston Methodist Hospital, was suspended Friday after spreading COVID-19 misinformation, the hospital said. (Read More)