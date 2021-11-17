Covid-19 Boosters Become Available to All Adults Across Several States, Cities

(Wall Street Journal) – Several cities and states have begun offering Covid-19 boosters to all adults, moving beyond federal guidelines in a bid to prevent another wave of cases as people head inside during the cold weather. Arkansas, West Virginia and New York City were the latest to expand eligibility for boosters beyond federal government recommendations, which endorse the extra doses for the elderly and others at high risk of Covid-19 because they have underlying medical conditions or work in a high-risk setting. (Read More)