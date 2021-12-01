Scientists Claim Big Advance in Using DNA to Store Data

(BBC) – Scientists say they have made a major step forward in efforts to store information as molecules of DNA, which are more compact and long-lasting than other options. The magnetic hard drives we currently use to store computer data can take up lots of space. And they have to be replaced over time. Using life’s preferred storage medium to back up our precious data would allow vast amounts of information to be archived in tiny molecules. (Read More)