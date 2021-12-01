Meta Removes Over 600 Accounts Linked to COVID Disinformation Effort by China

December 1, 2021

(Axios) – Meta announced Wednesday it has removed over 600 Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to a Chinese influence operation that claimed the U.S. was pressuring the World Health Organization (WHO) to blame COVID on China. Why it matters: Though Meta said the network was unsuccessful, it marks yet another COVID disinformation campaign instigated by China in an effort to discredit the U.S. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Emerging Technologies, Global Bioethics, News

Ad