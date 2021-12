‘Pay-to-Participate’ Autism Stem-Cells Paper Retracted

(Spectrum News) – A widely criticized 2019 paper describing a study that used stem cells to treat autistic children has been retracted after the authors failed to disclose that participants had paid thousands of dollars to participate. The retraction comes two years after Spectrum reported that a family member of one of the participants said she had paid more than $7,000 for her autistic child to take part. (Read More)