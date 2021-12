France Latest to Slap Clearview AI with Order to Delete Data

(Tech Crunch) – Controversial facial recognition company, Clearview AI, which has amassed a database of some 10 billion images by scraping selfies off the Internet so it can sell an identity-matching service to law enforcement, has been hit with another order to delete people’s data. France’s privacy watchdog said today that Clearview has breached Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). (Read More)