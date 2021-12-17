Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Health Care–But Not Without Human Oversight

(Pew Charitable Trusts) – Every year 1.7 million adults in the United States develop sepsis, a severe immune response to infection that kills about 270,000 people. Detecting the disease early can mean the difference between life and death. One of the largest U.S. developers of electronic health record (EHR) software, Epic Systems, offers a tool called the Epic Early Detection of Sepsis model that uses artificial intelligence (AI)—software that mimics human problem-solving—to help physicians diagnose and treat sepsis sooner. But a recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that the tool performed poorly when identifying sepsis. The results demonstrate a reality at this point for AI health care products in general and highlight the need for close attention to how they function in actual health care settings. (Read More)