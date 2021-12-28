Alexa Tells 10-Year-Old Girl to Touch Live Plug with Penny

(BBC) – Amazon has updated its Alexa voice assistant after it “challenged” a 10-year-old girl to touch a coin to the prongs of a half-inserted plug. The suggestion came after the girl asked Alexa for a “challenge to do”. “Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs,” the smart speaker said. Amazon said it fixed the error as soon as the company became aware of it. (Read More)