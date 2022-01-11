This AI Software Nearly Predicted Omicron’s Tricky Structure

(Wired) – Across the continent, University of North Carolina at Charlotte computational genomics researcher Colby Ford had also been thinking about Omicron’s spike protein. Relatives had been asking him a question also troubling many experts: Would Omicron evade existing vaccines? Those vaccines teach the body to respond to spike proteins from an earlier strain. Instead of ordering lab supplies, Ford tried a recently invented shortcut. On the same day WHO christened Omicron, he used free artificial intelligence software to try and predict the structure from the sequence of amino acids encoded in Omicron’s genome. In about an hour, Ford got his first results, and quickly posted them online. (Read More)