When It Comes to Health Care, AI Has a Long Way to Go

(Wired) – The coronavirus pandemic has prompted countless acts of individual heroism and some astounding collective feats of science. Pharmaceutical companies used new technology to develop highly effective vaccines in record time. A new type of clinical trial has remade our understanding of what works, and doesn’t work, against Covid-19. But when the UK’s Alan Turing Institute looked for evidence of how artificial intelligence had helped with the crisis, it didn’t find much to celebrate. The institute’s report, published last year, said that AI had made little impact on the pandemic and experts faced widespread problems accessing the health data needed to use the technology without bias. (Read More)