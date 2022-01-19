Artificial Intelligence Can Discriminate on the Basis of Race and Gender, and Also Age

(The Conversation) – We have accepted the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in complex processes — from health care to our daily use of social media — often without critical investigation, until it is too late. The use of AI is inescapable in our modern society, and it may perpetuate discrimination without its users being aware of any prejudice. When health-care providers rely on biased technology, there are real and harmful impacts. (Read More)