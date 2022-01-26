For Doctors Drowning in Emails, One Health System’s New Strategy: Pay for Replies

(STAT News) – “It’s become sort of this extra thing that physicians are spending multiple hours a day doing… that starts to weigh on people,” Byron said. That’s why she’s leading a novel experiment at UCSF to let clinicians bill insurers for certain medical correspondence. It’s partly to assuage the burnout caused by all the unpaid tasks on a clinician’s plate. But it’s also intended to give clinicians an incentive to spend chunks of their workday on email, a modality patients are increasingly comfortable with. (Read More)