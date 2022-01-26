Optimizing Machines Is Perilous. Consider ‘Creatively Adequate’ AI.

(Wired) – First, we must banish the futurist delusion that AI is the smarter version of ourselves. AI’s method of cogitation is mechanically distinct from human intelligence: Computers lack emotion, so they can’t literally be courageous, and their logic boards can’t process narrative, rendering them incapable of adaptive strategy. Which means that AI antifragility won’t ever be human, let alone superhuman; it will be a complementary tool with its own strengths and weaknesses. We then must step toward heresy by acknowledging that the root source of AI’s current fragility is the very thing that AI design now venerates as its high ideal: optimization. (Read More)