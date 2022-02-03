Netherlands Fertility Doctor Used Own Sperm to Father 21 Children

(The Guardian) – A gynaecologist in the Netherlands conceived 21 children and potentially dozens more using his own sperm after prospective parents turned to him for fertility treatment, an investigation has discovered. Jos Beek worked at Elisabeth hospital in Leiderdorp, now part of Alrijne hospital, between 1973 and 1998. He died in 2019. The couples being treated by Beek had expected to be the beneficiaries of samples from anonymous sperm donors. Alrijne hospital said it did not believe Beek had told anyone the truth. (Read More)